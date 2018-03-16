In this video, GuitarWorld.com buddy Darrell Braun presents his take on "Three Blues Riffs Every Guitarist Should Know."

"Need to bone up on your blues? Try out these riffs," suggest Braun, whose popular videos include "Les Paul vs. Telecaster: Put Their Tones to the Test" and "Are These the World’s Greatest One-String Guitar Riffs?"

Of course, the concept of an "essential" lick is purely subjective, but Braun presents some fine specimens—and, best of all, he includes easy-to-read tab for every lick.

For more from Braun, follow him on YouTube.