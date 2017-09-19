Three Easy Jazz Songs for Guitarists Who Don’t Play Jazz

(Image credit: Pexels.com)

A few months ago, Darrell Braun presented a video in which he demonstrates 24 easy jazz chords. He’s back with the second lesson in this series, “Three Easy Jazz Songs for People Who Don’t Play Jazz.” These songs use the chords from the previous lesson, which you can see right here.

The songs are “Stormy Monday,” which Darrell explains is essentially a 12-bar blues with jazz chords (and which many of you have heard performed by the Allman Brothers Band, B.B. King and Eric Clapton, among others); “Blue Bossa,” an instrumental jazz composition by Kenny Dorham that’s been performed by Joe Henderson, Dexter Gordon and many others; and “Blue in Green,” a Miles Davis composition featured on his 1959 album Kind of Blue.

As always, Darrell has included tab right in the video.

If you’re unfamiliar with any of these songs, we’ve included popular renditions of them below Darrell’s lesson. In true jazz fashion, they may not strictly adhere to the chord changes presented in Darrell’s lesson, but interpretation is what it’s all about.

For more of Darrell’s lesson, visit his YouTube channel. Photo by Pexels.com.