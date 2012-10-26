Video: Don Felder "Girls in Black" Lesson

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder recently released his first solo album in nearly three decades, Road to Forever.

A few weeks back, Felder stopped by Guitar World HQ to film some video lessons showing off some licks from his new album, as well as walk us through the intro and solo to "Hotel California" (Watch that lesson here).

In the video below, Felder teaches you how to play the song "Girls in Black" from Road to Forever.

Look for more from Felder in an upcoming edition of Dear Guitar Hero in Guitar World magazine.