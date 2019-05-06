Whammy Bar Setup Secrets

A few years ago, we teamed up with Musician's Institute to bring you a series of guitar lessons with some of the top guitar instructors around. Since they do no good sitting around gathering dust, we figured we'd bring some of them back.

In this video, session guitar great Carl Verheyen offers up some helpful tips on how to set your whammy bar without having tuning issues. For the video, Verheyen uses a $300 Tex-Mex Strat, proving that his methods will work with just about any electric you try them on.

You can check it out above, and be sure to check out some of our other Musician's Institute favorites, like "Learn the Malagueña Spanish Triplets," while you're at it.