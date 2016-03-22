Zakk Wylde's Insane Chicken Pickin' Blues Shred Lick

Black Label Society frontman, former Ozzy Osbourne shredder and current Guitar World cover star Zakk Wylde recently visited Guitar World HQ to share a particularly tasty chicken pickin' blues shred lick.

This is the second of three new GW licks by Wylde; be sure to check out last week's blazing-fast chromatic blues shred lick—and stay tuned for next week's lick!

Wylde—who's playing one of his new Wylde Audio guitars in the video—will release his new solo album, Book of Shadows II, April 8 via Entertainment One Music (eOne Music).

The disc, his first solo release in 20 years, is the followup to 1996’s Book of Shadows. The album is available for preorder at bookofshadows2.com and iTunes.

In keeping with his road-dog reputation, Wylde will take part in this year's Generation Axe Tour with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Head here for more information. He also recently hit the road with the Hendrix Experience Tour, which celebrates the music of the late Jimi Hendrix. You can check out all the dates here.