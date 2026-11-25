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Black Friday guitar deals 2026 LIVE: the best Cyber Weekend guitar savings, minute by minute
The biggest sales event of the year is here, and it may be the best ever for guitar players! The Guitar World team is bringing you all the best bits, live
Black Friday 2026 is very nearly here, but if you’re keen to upgrade your rig, you don't need to wait until Friday. The Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing.
To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.
Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 30% on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.
The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.
That’s why we’ve launched this live hub, to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.
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Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
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⚡ Black Friday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Epic Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Crazy cyber deals on guitars
🥇 Editors' picks
Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year.
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In our glowing review, we said, "If you want a guitar to play all kinds of heavy music, the Epiphone Explorer 80s EMG is one that will let you do it with aplomb. From the eye-catching looks to the super-playable neck, it’s a great guitar for laying down precise metal rhythms and searing lead licks. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be."
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $750? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast.
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Hello and welcome to the Black Friday guitar deals live hub! Daryl here from Guitar World, coming at you live and direct with the best guitar gear deals and discounts I can find online.
I'll bring you deals on essential accessories, beginner guitars, premium electrics, must-have pedals, and so much more. Helping you cut through the myriad deals is the name of the game here, and after five years of covering these sales, I know exactly what to look for.
When I reviewed the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom back in August, I knew it was something a little different. As the frontwoman, guitar slinger, and songwriting powerhouse behind Halestorm, Lzzy Hale has had seven signature models across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer, but this Explorer Custom is easily one of her absolute best.
At launch, this guitar was priced at £839. That was already a fair price tag given the top-tier appointments and included hardshell case. But if you've been holding out, I have great news, despite only being on the market for a few months, Thomann has already sliced the price down to £729 as part of their Cyber Deals. That’s a massive $110 saving on a guitar that scored glowing marks across the board in my review.
Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.
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