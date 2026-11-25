Lzzy Hale’s 5-star Epiphone Explorer Custom is only months old, but it’s already had £110 knocked off the price – here’s why this “show-stopper” guitar isn’t just for Halestorm fans
This head-turning Explorer launched in August but is already marked down to only £729 at Thomann
Everyone knows Black Friday is the best time to get a discounted axe, but I wasn’t expecting so many new releases in this year's sales.
Now, when I reviewed the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom back in August, I knew it was something a little different. As the frontwoman, guitar slinger, and songwriting powerhouse behind Halestorm, Lzzy Hale has had seven signature models across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer, but this Explorer Custom is easily one of her absolute best.
At launch, this guitar was priced at £839. That was already a fair price tag given the top-tier appointments and included hardshell case. But if you've been holding out, I have great news, despite only being on the market for a few months, Thomann has already sliced the price down to £729 as part of their Cyber Deals. That’s a massive $110 saving on a guitar that scored glowing marks across the board in my review.
Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.
I’ve had a lot of guitars pass through my hands for testing, but I’ve rarely had an electric guitar arrive for review that created such a stir at home. My wife kept coming into my office just to look at it!
While it looks fantastic in photos, seeing it in person is a whole different story. The Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish catches the light in a way that shifts through shimmering greens, silvers, and purples. It’s framed by elegant 7-ply binding with a subtle black edge, paired with a single-ply mirror pickguard. Up on the iconic hockey-stick peghead, Epiphone added a raised nickel logo, reminiscent of vintage '58 Flying Vs, alongside a slick black stinger on the back of the headstock.
Explorers can sometimes feel unwieldy if you aren't accustomed to the shape. However, as a die-hard Explorer fan myself, I was impressed by how well-balanced this guitar is. Sitting right around 8 lbs, it rests rock-solid whether you’re sitting down or wearing it on a strap. The deep lower bout and cutaway make reaching those upper frets completely effortless, too.
The neck profile is billed as a SlimTaper '60s C, but in practice, it feels pretty substantial. It's slightly thicker and more rounded than my own Gibson Explorer, giving you plenty to grab onto when laying into heavy power chords.
Under the hood, this Explorer Custom features a pair of Epiphone ProBucker Ignite humbuckers. I previously put these pickups to the test on the Epiphone RD Futura Custom, and they remain some of the best p’ups Epiphone has produced recently. Voiced specifically for modern players, these pickups deliver a tight, focused tone with a slightly hollowed-out mid-range.
This is a stage-ready axe that looks the part, plays like a dream, and sounds fantastic. What more do you need? Whether you're a devoted Halestorm fan or simply a player looking for a show-stopping Explorer that punches far above its weight class, grabbing this guitar while it's discounted at Thomann is an absolute no-brainer.
Looking for more discounts? Well, head over to our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals hub for even more offers and personal recommendations.
Hear the guitar in action
Shop even more Black Friday deals
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- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
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- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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