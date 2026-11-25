Everyone knows Black Friday is the best time to get a discounted axe, but I wasn’t expecting so many new releases in this year's sales.

Now, when I reviewed the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom back in August, I knew it was something a little different. As the frontwoman, guitar slinger, and songwriting powerhouse behind Halestorm, Lzzy Hale has had seven signature models across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer, but this Explorer Custom is easily one of her absolute best.

At launch, this guitar was priced at £839. That was already a fair price tag given the top-tier appointments and included hardshell case. But if you've been holding out, I have great news, despite only being on the market for a few months, Thomann has already sliced the price down to £729 as part of their Cyber Deals. That’s a massive $110 saving on a guitar that scored glowing marks across the board in my review.

First-ever discount! Save £110 Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom BDHS: was £839 now £729 at Thomann Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.

I’ve had a lot of guitars pass through my hands for testing, but I’ve rarely had an electric guitar arrive for review that created such a stir at home. My wife kept coming into my office just to look at it!

While it looks fantastic in photos, seeing it in person is a whole different story. The Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish catches the light in a way that shifts through shimmering greens, silvers, and purples. It’s framed by elegant 7-ply binding with a subtle black edge, paired with a single-ply mirror pickguard. Up on the iconic hockey-stick peghead, Epiphone added a raised nickel logo, reminiscent of vintage '58 Flying Vs, alongside a slick black stinger on the back of the headstock.

Explorers can sometimes feel unwieldy if you aren't accustomed to the shape. However, as a die-hard Explorer fan myself, I was impressed by how well-balanced this guitar is. Sitting right around 8 lbs, it rests rock-solid whether you’re sitting down or wearing it on a strap. The deep lower bout and cutaway make reaching those upper frets completely effortless, too.

The neck profile is billed as a SlimTaper '60s C, but in practice, it feels pretty substantial. It's slightly thicker and more rounded than my own Gibson Explorer, giving you plenty to grab onto when laying into heavy power chords.

Under the hood, this Explorer Custom features a pair of Epiphone ProBucker Ignite humbuckers. I previously put these pickups to the test on the Epiphone RD Futura Custom, and they remain some of the best p’ups Epiphone has produced recently. Voiced specifically for modern players, these pickups deliver a tight, focused tone with a slightly hollowed-out mid-range.

This is a stage-ready axe that looks the part, plays like a dream, and sounds fantastic. What more do you need? Whether you're a devoted Halestorm fan or simply a player looking for a show-stopping Explorer that punches far above its weight class, grabbing this guitar while it's discounted at Thomann is an absolute no-brainer.

Looking for more discounts? Well, head over to our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals hub for even more offers and personal recommendations.

Hear the guitar in action

Introducing the Lzzy Hale Epiphone Explorer Custom - YouTube Watch On

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