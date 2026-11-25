Joining Alice Cooper’s band at 27 changed Nita Strauss’ life – but as her 40th birthday loomed, she realized that the career she’d spent decades building would have to take a backseat if she was ever to become a mother.

She feared what that would mean for her musical ambitions, but refused to accept that she had to choose between those two lives.

In her own words, Strauss explains what it was like swapping stages for her son Max’s diapers and how, now she’s back on the road with Cooper, she’s learning to harmonize two very different worlds.

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Breaking the news

I found out I was pregnant on the Alice Cooper and Judas Priest tour last fall. I kept it secret for several weeks because I hadn’t seen my doctor yet; I didn’t want to get ahead of myself.

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Alice and the band have watched me grow up from being a kid with a big opportunity into the woman and the musician that I am now, so telling them I was pregnant was like telling my own parents – it was a beautiful thing. They all knew it was something I wanted.

I broke the news to Alice on the first night of our Night of the Proms tour in November. Alice hugged me and said, “All of our kids grew up on a tour bus, so when you feel ready, you let us know, and you come back.” That was incredibly gratifying. Feeling so supported from the jump gave me a lot of peace of mind.

Now or never

I knew there was a window of time where I had to really think about making it happen. Touring is incredibly momentum-driven, and before this past year, there really wasn’t a time I could have stepped away. The scary part was trying to figure out how to make motherhood compatible with my life and career.

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I feared being replaced and losing opportunities – but a career built over decades doesn’t disappear because you take a step away; it just comes back in a different form. Why shouldn’t it come back better?

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Of course there were mixed emotions with stepping away, but I told myself that I can be completely in love with being home with my son, and still miss being with the band.

Something fundamentally changes in a woman when she becomes a mother. It’s a huge identity shift – even bigger than my life, body, schedules, and priorities changing. So the challenge, and the exciting part, is bringing that new energy forward, rather than trying to go back to the way that things were. I can be grateful for what I have, and still have ambition.

Rebuilding mode

I don’t know if there’s ever a right time to come back. Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin was on the runway six weeks after giving birth and people were asking, “Is that too soon?” But that’s when most mothers in the US have to go back to work. Yes, my life right now is diapers and nap schedules, but I knew I needed something to strive for, so when the Alice shows with Criss Angel got announced, I immediately reached out.

For the first two months of motherhood, the last thing on my mind was practice. But when the schedule started to settle, I gave myself permission to leave my bubble and go into rebuilding mode.

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Before, if I had two free hours, I could go to the gym. Now, Max might be distracted long enough that I can do a 30-minute Peloton ride. My favorite thing to do when I need to practice is lay a blanket down in his nursery, and he’ll just kick and kick and watch me. It’s a fun way for us to spend time together.

My husband Josh [Villalta] and I don’t have everything figured out. We’re building the playbook while we’re playing the game. Sometimes I can only sit and play two songs. It’s an exercise in going with the flow, because Max dictates the pace of the day.

Baby on board

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

People bringing their family on tour isn’t a revolutionary idea. Wrestler Triple H told me how he retrofitted his tour bus to be a family-friendly environment, turning the bottom bunks into cribs. People have been doing it; it’s just not really talked about.

The first person to reach out when I announced my pregnancy was Kiki Wong. She’s juggled her motherhood and musical journeys so gracefully. The alternative is leaving my son for long stretches to return to the career that I love. I see the guys in the band being parents from afar and I see how painful that is. That wasn’t a version of life I wanted to accept.

Back in the saddle

Nita Strauss & Josh Villalta Halftime Performance - LA Rams Salute to Service, November 1 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Raiders game was a big win. I’ve performed at a few LA Rams games recently – it’s local and my mom babysits – but that was my first show back with Alice, and my first out of town. I wore Max to the game and it felt like we were jumping in the deep end.

When we got to the dressing room, I bounced him to sleep on my chest. He took a 45-minute nap while we watched the game, and then it was time for him to eat. So I took him in the bathroom of this very fancy suite and nursed him. Then I handed him to Josh to go out and perform.

After the show, I put him to sleep on my chest with my in-ears still around my neck thinking, “We did it!” I could have poured Gatorade on myself, just like the players! It felt like the blueprint of “this can be done.”

I don’t have a fallback degree. This is the way I make my living, and Max is gonna come along for the ride one way or another. Where my career was my priority, he is now my number one – even if that means pausing an interview with Guitar World to give him a bottle. I think as long as he grows up knowing that he was first, we’re going to be okay.

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Coming home

Playing with Alice again felt like coming home. We had a 10-minute rehearsal in the morning, then we went out there and did it. It was really fun and easy.

I was so happy to know that the woman I’ve cultivated over the years of touring is still in there. She didn’t disappear in motherhood – she can still go out and shine, and then feed the baby right after.

I want the next woman who’s sitting where I was a year ago, wondering whether having a child means giving up the career she fought her whole life to build, to see the possibility. I’m psyched to be a part of the conversation and showing women around the world that it can be done if you want to do it.