Sex Pistols have confirmed that their upcoming shows – marking half a century since the release of their debut single, Anarchy in the UK in 1976 – will be their final ones with Frank Carter. This run of UK shows kicks off on December 4 in Leeds and wraps up in London on December 20.

“It’s been a glorious ride with Frankie baby, we’ve loved every minute,” says guitarist Steve Jones. “The shows were spectacular and of course, a big shout-out to all the fans. Without you lot, it’s nothing.”

Carter added, “As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me – I never thought for a second that three shows to help save Bush Hall would turn into all this. To Steve, Paul, and Glen, thank you for trusting me with such an important task.”

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The iconic punk band, who have been performing without original frontman Johnny Rotten, first linked up with Carter for a series of charity shows for Bush Hall, one of London's grassroots venues, back in 2024, and went on to give the Sex Pistols – albeit a repackaged lineup – a new lease on life ever since.

“For the first time in a long time, I’m really enjoying doing Pistols songs again,” Jones told Guitar World last year. “I was just done. I was looking at my watch after two songs, thinking, ‘I’m so fucking miserable doing this.’

“That was the last time we did anything with the original lineup. I was quite happy with not doing it again, but this came about with Frank. He’s great – and he’s definitely not trying to be Johnny Rotten. He’s really something else, and he’s made it a lot of fun.”

While this is their final collaborative run with Carter, Jones confirms that the Sex Pistols are far from over.

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“This is not the end of the Pistols... but let's see what happens,” he concludes.

The full list of dates is as follows: