The Warning turn the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game halftime show into a rock spectacle
Brandishing angel wings and signature guitars, the Villarreal Vélez sister trio delivered a three-song strong set for the NFL's return to Mexico City
The Warning continued to solidify themselves as one of Mexico’s biggest rock exports on Sunday (November 22) by headlining the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.
The Villarreal Vélez sister trio – guitarist Daniela “Dany”, bassist Alejandra “Ale” and drummer Paulina “Pau” – performed three hard-hitting tracks, Ritual, Ego, and Kerosene, from their latest album, Everything’s Falling.
Wielding her signature PRS Astryx Limited Edition guitar as well as larger-than-life angel wings, Dany delivered a searing guitar performance, while addressing the crowd in Spanish with, “Come on, Mexico, hands up! The NFL is back!” Ale held down the growling low-end on her Spector USA NS-5XL 5-string.
The high-profile performance marks another milestone for the Monterrey band. It also comes just days after they won their first Latin Grammy for Best Rock Song for Ego.
Between Dany launching her signature guitar, performing alongside America’s Got Talent wunderkind Nene Royal, and the release of their lauded fifth studio album, The Warning have had an incredible 2026. In September, they also made history as the first all-female band and first Mexican band to top the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their single Kersone.
The Villarreal Vélez unit is now set to embark on a 2027 tour, kicking off with their first-ever headlining stadium concert at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, and major venues in Europe and North America.
For more details, head to The Warning’s official website.
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Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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