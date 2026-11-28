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Black Friday guitar deals 2026 LIVE: the best Cyber Weekend guitar savings, minute by minute from Day 2 of the sales
The biggest sales event of the year is here, and it may be the best ever for guitar players! The Guitar World team is bringing you all the best bits, live
Well, just like that, Black Friday 2026 has been and gone... Well, not really. As most of you will know by now, Black Friday is a multi-day event, running from Friday through to Cyber Monday, or Cyber Weekend as some like to call it.
That means the Black Friday guitar deals are still very much in full swing. To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, and as we enter the second day of the sales, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.
Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 40% on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.
The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.
That’s why we’ve launched this live hub to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.
- Sign up to The Pick: Deals to receive all the best music gear deals, reviews and news, straight to your inbox
Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
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⚡ Black Friday guitar deals: Quick links
- 📈 TODAY'S MOST POPULAR
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Epic Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Crazy cyber deals on guitars
🥇 Editors' picks
Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year.
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If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.
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Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price.
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This is the cheapest deal you’ll get on Fender’s flagship mid-priced Stratocaster this Cyber Weekend, with 30% slashed off a debonair Lake Placid Blue limited-edition at Fender.com. Straddling the line between classic tones and modern playability, the Player II series are go-to Fenders for a reason. Our 4.5/5 review praised their versatile Alnico V pickups and comfortable playability, which make them great all-rounders. Make no mistake, these will sell out.
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The Player II lineup is reliably one of the most popular purchases over Black Friday, and this is the best deal we’ve found on its rock-solid Telecaster: $594 at Fender.com. Playability will suit most players, with a 9.5” rosewood fingerboard and Modern C-shaped neck, while tones are punchy thanks to the Alnico V single coils. And the whole package looks, frankly, gorgeous, in that limited-edition Lake Placid Blue finish. Prefer something a little more subtle? For an extra $5, Guitar Center has a British Racing Green version.
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The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands.
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The most notable feature of the Gretsch G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet is that it’s a dead ringer for Malcolm’s original “Beast” with the same empty pickup cavities, screw holes, and chrome switch/control plugs. The body is constructed with an early-Sixties-style chambered mahogany body with a maple top that produces resonance similar to a semi-hollow guitar and reduces body weight.
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet.
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TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. This deal will give you a full year of access for only $6.49 per month. That's a huge 70% drop from the usual $20.75 per month. You get 7-days free to give it a whirl and the deal also includes a credit to download an extra course for free.
Read our TrueFire review
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Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now, you can grab it for 25% less.
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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If you’re well into your playing journey you’re probably seeking out online lessons with a little more meat on their bones than the often beginner to intermediate-focused platforms. JTC Guitar is the ideal option for you. It has a lean towards heavier styles, but if that’s your bag, the caliber of tutors on the books is impressive – Jeff Loomis, Gus G and Guthrie Govan all feature on the tutor roster. Their Black Friday deal delivers 62% off their excellent JTC+ annual subscription. That equates to around $178 per year, or around $15 per month (I've converted UK prices to $ here - check your prices locally).
Alternatively, if you just fancy dipping your toe into a few course, you can save 30% with the code BF2026.
Read our JTC Guitar review
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A one-year subscription to Guitareo would usually set you back $279, but this 36% saving drops the price by 100 bucks to $179, or around $15 per month. For that you get access to some of the most entertaining, comprehensive and stylish online lessons around. What's crazy is that, a Guitareo subscription is just the half of it. Your one year sub actually gets you access to lessons for a huge range of instrument, including piano, drums and vocals. This one is INSANE value.
Read our Guitareo review
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Good morning guys! Daryl here to bring you more deals from the second day of the Black Friday sales!
Black Friday may have been yesterday, but the guitar deals are very much still in full swing, so if you're looking for a saving on guitar gear, now's the time to buy before they are gone!
There are certain retailers who deliver year after year for guitar players, so with the chaotic nature of Black Friday, it's good to know which sales are worth your time. To save you time searching on Google or looking through social feeds, I've rounded up all of the biggest and best sales on guitar gear where you can save big.
Sweetwater: Up to 70% off
Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 70% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment.
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Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale
Guitar Center’s officialBlack Friday event features hefty price drops across guitars, amps, and effects. The main banner previously advertised up to 30% off, but that's increased to up to 40% off today. Notable steals include $100 off Epiphone Les Paul Standards and $75 off beginner-friendly Squier Sonic Strats.
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Musician's Friend: Grab up to 60% off
Following their major outlet revamp, Musician’s Friend has pulled out all the stops for their holiday event. They’ve slashed prices by up to 60% across premium electric guitars, beginner bundles, and live sound equipment. If you're looking for doorbuster-style pricing on big-name brands, their holiday clearance section is worth browsing now.
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Fender: 30% off guitars
If you're a Fender fan, then you'll want to head over to their official site for some sweet deals on guitars. There are savings on loads of limited-edition and exclusive finishes, with plenty of Squier guitars seeing some nice discounts. If you're a real mega fan, there are also loads of discounted merchandise.
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Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
Positive Grid continues to dominate the smart practice amp market, and their Black Friday event brings first-time discounts to their flagship practice hardware. You can score sweet savings across the portable Spark Mini, the high-powered Spark 2, and get up to 40% off their popular BIAS X tone-creation software.
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Amazon: Black Friday deals
While I wouldn't advise heading to Amazon for a new tube amp, if you're after accessories and guitar essentials, then there are some great deals to be had here. Stock up on strings, try a different gauge of guitar pick, or pick up a clip-on tuner with some tasty discounts in the sale.
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Reverb: Up to 80% off
With a mixture of brand-new, B-stock, and used gear, Reverb is able to offer some insane discounts of up to 80%. There's everything you could imagine in the sale, including discontinued items that you won't find anywhere else. With a staggering 470,000+ items on sale, this is one for those who love to hunt down a deal by themselves.
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Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month.
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Universal Audio: Save on amp sims
Universal Audio has rolled out its full stack of holiday software deals this year. From plugins that cost just $1 to big discounts on the Paradise Guitar Studio amp simulator, if you're looking to upgrade your guitar recording game, then this is one sale you need to check out.
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