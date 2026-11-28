Well, just like that, Black Friday 2026 has been and gone... Well, not really. As most of you will know by now, Black Friday is a multi-day event, running from Friday through to Cyber Monday, or Cyber Weekend as some like to call it.

That means the Black Friday guitar deals are still very much in full swing. To make sure you don't miss a single bargain, and as we enter the second day of the sales, I'll be updating this page live through the end of Cyber Monday.

Right now, Guitar Center has discounts of up to 40% on a massive range of guitar gear, with popular models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor, and more on sale. Meanwhile, Sweetwater's Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off a huge selection of guitars, amps, pedals, and studio accessories, making it one of the largest sales live right now.

The Guitar World team and I have covered these mammoth sales for years, and we know how fast-moving and chaotic the Cyber Weekend rush can get.

That’s why we’ve launched this live hub to save you the stress and to give you fair warning on the deals that matter. And remember, we're all guitar nerds who test the latest gear year-round, so we know what makes a great product and, crucially, what doesn't.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, Squier, PRS, Strandberg, Ibanez, Gibson, Yamaha, Guild, Line 6 and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?) Read more Read less ▼

🥇 Editors' picks

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Ready to finally master the guitar? Guitar Tricks just dropped their biggest saving of 2026: a full year of unlimited access to Guitar World’s #1 online lesson platform, plus the Ultimate Beginner Bundle – including a Custom Lesson Plan, a Premium Bootcamp, beginner ebooks, jam tracks and more. This package is worth $899, but today it can be yours for just $99. That’s an instant $800 saving, and easily the best price you’ll see all year. Read more Read less ▼

Popular deal! Save $120 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow: was $799 now $679 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

First-ever discount! Save £110 Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom BDHS: was £839 now £729 at Thomann Grab the stunning Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom for just £729 at Thomann, saving £110 off its launch price. Featuring a breathtaking Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, punchy ProBucker Ignite humbuckers, and an included hardshell case, this stage-ready Explorer delivers exceptional playability and tone at an unbeatable price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($255) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $849 now $594 at Fender This is the cheapest deal you’ll get on Fender’s flagship mid-priced Stratocaster this Cyber Weekend, with 30% slashed off a debonair Lake Placid Blue limited-edition at Fender.com. Straddling the line between classic tones and modern playability, the Player II series are go-to Fenders for a reason. Our 4.5/5 review praised their versatile Alnico V pickups and comfortable playability, which make them great all-rounders. Make no mistake, these will sell out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($255) Fender Player II Telecaster: was $849 now $594 at Fender The Player II lineup is reliably one of the most popular purchases over Black Friday, and this is the best deal we’ve found on its rock-solid Telecaster: $594 at Fender.com. Playability will suit most players, with a 9.5” rosewood fingerboard and Modern C-shaped neck, while tones are punchy thanks to the Alnico V single coils. And the whole package looks, frankly, gorgeous, in that limited-edition Lake Placid Blue finish. Prefer something a little more subtle? For an extra $5, Guitar Center has a British Racing Green version. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Gretsch Professional Falcon: was $3,899 now $3,499 at Sweetwater The Falcon has been a go-to choice for some of the biggest, best-known guitarists in music. Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Billy Duffy of The Cult, and Neil Young have conquered the world’s musical psyche with this blingy bird in their hands. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Gretsch Professional G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet : was $3,499.99 now $3,299.99 at Sweetwater The most notable feature of the Gretsch G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet is that it’s a dead ringer for Malcolm’s original “Beast” with the same empty pickup cavities, screw holes, and chrome switch/control plugs. The body is constructed with an early-Sixties-style chambered mahogany body with a maple top that produces resonance similar to a semi-hollow guitar and reduces body weight. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($3) Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet. Read more Read less ▼

Best for content volume Save 70% ($174) TrueFire annual subscription: was $249 now $75 at TrueFire TrueFire has more lessons, tabs and jam tracks than you’ll ever realistically need (like, well over 50,000), along with a selection of well-respected teachers to learn from. We particularly like the slow-mo and looping features, where you can single out a tricky passage and have it repeated slowly until you nail it. This deal will give you a full year of access for only $6.49 per month. That's a huge 70% drop from the usual $20.75 per month. You get 7-days free to give it a whirl and the deal also includes a credit to download an extra course for free. Read our TrueFire review Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Peavey Decade Too: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now, you can grab it for 25% less. Read more Read less ▼

#1 practice amp Save 14% ($50) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review . Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai: was $269 now $188 at Positive Grid Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far. Read more Read less ▼

Best advanced lessons Save 62% ($290) JTC Guitar annual subscription: was $470 now $180 at jtcguitar.com If you’re well into your playing journey you’re probably seeking out online lessons with a little more meat on their bones than the often beginner to intermediate-focused platforms. JTC Guitar is the ideal option for you. It has a lean towards heavier styles, but if that’s your bag, the caliber of tutors on the books is impressive – Jeff Loomis, Gus G and Guthrie Govan all feature on the tutor roster. Their Black Friday deal delivers 62% off their excellent JTC+ annual subscription. That equates to around $178 per year, or around $15 per month (I've converted UK prices to $ here - check your prices locally).



Alternatively, if you just fancy dipping your toe into a few course, you can save 30% with the code BF2026. Read our JTC Guitar review Read more Read less ▼