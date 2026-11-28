If you aren't looking at the best pedal deals this weekend, can you really be considered a gearhead? Sweetwater has had some incredible Black Friday guitar deals across its sale, but one discount has particularly caught my eye. The already super-affordable Walrus Audio Fundamental pedal series just got even cheaper, taking most of the series down to just $79.00 .

We love the Fundamental series so much that we named the Reverb as one of our top picks in our best reverb pedals guide , and that was before it had over $20 knocked off the retail price! It's not just the reverb model you can save on, though, with delay and modulation effects also included in the sale.

Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Pedals: $20.99 off

For anybody looking for a Black Friday pedal bargain, Sweetwater has you covered, with $20.99 off a selection of pedals from the fantastic Walrus Audio Fundamental series. If you're looking to add some serious quality to your pedalboard, with a super-simple set of controls, the Fundamental series is now at a pretty-much-unmissable price point. The deal covers a number of time and modulation effects, which Walrus Audio is a master of, so it's a great opportunity to get your hands on one – but be quick, as the offer ends December 3.

Listen to our demo of the Walrus Audio Fundamental Reverb

The best reverb pedals: $99 to $679 pedal showdown - YouTube Watch On

Typically, Walrus Audio pedals have been positioned toward the upper end of the market, so, for me, they've often felt a little out of reach. The Fundamental series brought Walrus Audio pedals within the reach of every guitar player, and this Black Friday, Sweetwater has made them even more accessible.

If you want to learn more about the pedals, check out our Walrus Audio Fundamental Series review.

Save 30% ($29.99) Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Reverb: was $99.99 now $70 at Sweetwater An easy first recommendation is the Fundamental Reverb pedal, a stompbox that we have a lot of love for, and one that features as one of our picks for the best reverb pedals available right now. It takes the slot of the best reverb for beginners on our list because of just how simple it is to use, with three different modes – hall, spring, and plate – and three sliders controlling Decay, Tone, and Mix, respectively. I should make it clear: it's not just for beginners. Anybody looking for a natural reverb, without any unnecessary complexity, should seriously consider it, particularly when it sits at just $79.00.

Save 30% ($29.99) Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Delay: was $99.99 now $70 at Sweetwater As DSP power has advanced, many delay pedals have become supremely powerful, but equally confusing and complicated to use. I just want a delay pedal that sounds great and is simple to use – enter the Fundamental Delay. It has three sliders to set the parameters of the effect – Time, Feedback, and Mix – and three different modes: digital, analog, and reverse. Hold down the footswitch, and you've got tap tempo too, which for me makes this basically the perfect delay pedal, offering just enough variety and functionality while remaining a breeze to operate.

Save 30% ($29.99) Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Chorus: was $99.99 now $70 at Sweetwater No collection of top choices from Walrus Audio would be complete without some kind of modulation effect, and my favorite from the Fundamental series is the Chorus, which is now just $79.00 at Sweetwater. With the same consistent setup of three sliders and three modes - light, medium, and heavy - it's utterly effortless to get great, lush guitar tones. One thing that's great about this whole lineup is the top-mounted input and output jacks, making the pedals space-efficient on your board.

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