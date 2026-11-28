We're now in full swing with the Black Friday guitar deals , which got me thinking: what's the best deal for those wanting to experiment with the newly released NAM A2? Well, if you've been considering something similar, today is your lucky day. I've clubbed together a deluge of NAM-compatible amp modelers from a variety of retailers, some of which have savings of up to $150!

Starting as a coder's project back in 2019, the open-source Neural Amp Modeler technology has quickly shot into the guitar world's limelight as a genuinely fantastic-sounding and incredibly accurate way to capture the tone and response of real amplifiers and effects.

In June, NAM A2 was released in collaboration with TONE3000, an online modeling community, bringing improved capture accuracy and significantly reduced CPU usage. With A2-Full using 30 to 40% less processing power than the previous iteration and the introduction of A2-Lite for embedded hardware, this has opened the door for much more affordable modelers that can handle NAM. Result! Plus, the tone accuracy, responsiveness, and dynamics have seriously benefited from the transition to NAM A2.

With that in mind, here are my top modeler picks this Black Friday. Not only will they save you a buck or two, but they'll save you a good chunk of money while you're at it.

Save 15% ($104.99) Hotone Ampero II Stage: was $699 now $594.01 at Musician's Friend Using Musician's Friend's 15% discount code will save you a tasty $104.99 on the fantastic Ampero II Stage this Black Friday. This all-in-one amp modeler and effects processor has all the features you'd need, including a 5-inch touchscreen, Celestion IRs, the ability to run 12 simultaneous effects, and, of course, NAM A2-Lite compatibility. If you're looking to take the plunge and replace a heavy tube amp, now's your opportunity. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($74.99) Hotone Ampero II Stomp: was $499.99 now $425 at Musician's Friend The Stage’s little sibling, the Ampero II Stomp delivers a lot of similar qualities, but in a more compact form factor. You still get the tri-core DSP platform with ESS Sabre AD/DA conversion, over 400 built-in effects, and a touchscreen, albeit one inch smaller. With a pleasant $75 saving when using Musician’s Friend’s Black Friday discount code, this is a cracking deal that will allow you to explore NAM A2-Lite. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% ($30) Valeton GP-200: was $349.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Valeton is a newer face to the fray, comparatively speaking. However, its commitment to affordable quality quickly caught our attention. With a tidy $30 off at Amazon, the GP-200 is an even more tempting proposition. Equipped with a built-in expression pedal, 4.3-inch color LCD and over 240 effects, this bargain processor offers plenty for the money. Better still, with the latest firmware and editor software installed, you can import NAM A2 captures from TONE3000 and convert them into Valeton's proprietary SnapTone format, ready to save and use on the unit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) Valeton GP-100: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon There aren’t many compact effects processors that still feature a built-in expression pedal, so enter the Valeton GP-100. This is an itsy-bitsy modeler that can run NAM A2 files through Valeton’s SnapTone conversion, with five slots available for your captures. Plus, Amazon has decided to shave $30 off the price if you act quickly and snag one during its Black Friday deals. When you’re not using it for gigging, it can double up as a USB-powered audio interface, making this a very versatile option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($43.42) Mooer GE100 Pro: was $149 now $105.58 at Amazon Mooer is a pretty established effects brand that gives players on a budget great-quality, versatile effects processors. Its original GE100 modeler, released in 2015, has come on leaps and bounds. Whether you’re looking at the GE100 Pro or Pro Li, which is essentially the same unit but with a rechargeable battery, Amazon has cut around 30% off the asking price this Black Friday. Both support NAM A2 file conversion through Mooer’s desktop editor, allowing you to import captures and convert them into a format the hardware can understand. All you need to do is decide whether you’d like a battery or not. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($86.98) Mooer GE150 Pro Li: was $219 now $132.02 at Amazon With a whopping 40% reduction during the Black Friday sales, run, don't walk over to Amazon for this killer saving! The Mooer GE150 Pro Li is the next step up from the aforementioned GE100 Pro, housed in a bigger casing, with four footswitch controls and 200 preset slots. In our review, we found it a fantastic platform for less experienced players to learn the fundamentals of tone building, all whilst sounding very respectable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($149.80) Mooer GE300: was $749 now $599.20 at Amazon The GE300 was Mooer’s flagship modeler and effects processor, and today, it still holds up as one of the better options on the market. You’re currently getting this for a fantastic $149 discount during the Black Friday deals, so if you’re after intuitive controls, a 30-minute looper, and a synth module to boot, you’ve found your next Black Friday purchase. The GE300 also supports NAM A2 through its built-in conversion process, allowing you to load converted captures into one of its 80 amp module slots. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($135.80) Mooer GE1000: was $479 now $343.20 at Amazon It’s always a real treat when a flagship model features a generous discount. With $135 slashed off the GE1000, that’s exactly what has happened at Amazon during the Black Friday sale. Interestingly, it features an AI-driven EQ section that listens to your style of play and adjusts a five-band EQ accordingly. Even better, with the latest firmware installed, it can load NAM A2-Lite files natively, meaning you can import compatible captures directly without relying on conversion or doing any faffing about. Read more Read less ▼