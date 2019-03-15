April 2019 Guitar World Lesson Videos

These lesson videos and audio files are bonus content related to the April 2019 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands or at the Guitar World Online Store. P.S.: If you're looking for the audio files that accompany Scott Marano's "Mutant Pentatonics" lesson from the April issue, step right this way: Mutant Pentatonics Audio Files, Figures 1-8.

Jimmy Brown: More Tasteful Examples of How dim7 Chords Are Used

Andy Aledort: Essentials to Playing Slide Guitar in Standard Tuning

Jason Richardson: Applying Six-String Arpeggio Exercises to the Seven Modes

Julian Lage: Riffing in 6/8, and How to Play "The Ramble"

Mutant Pentatonics: How to Modify the DNA of the Beloved Minor Pentatonic Scale to Create New, Exotic, Twisted Musical Species