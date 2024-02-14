Hey, everyone. These handy videos make up the bonus content related to the April 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with Mick Mars on the cover.
For all the tabs – plus the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, lists, song transcriptions, brilliant Woodshed column and more – pick up the new issue (starting February 20, 2024) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com.
April 2024 Guitar World lesson videos
Hey, everyone. These handy videos make up the bonus content related to the April 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with Mick Mars on the cover.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49