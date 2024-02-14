April 2024 Guitar World lesson videos

By Damian Fanelli
published

The one where Joe Bonamassa shows you how to play like an East Coast blues legend!

april 2024
(Image credit: Jeff Fasano/Future)

Hey, everyone. These handy videos make up the bonus content related to the April 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with Mick Mars on the cover.

For all the tabs – plus the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, lists, song transcriptions, brilliant Woodshed column and more – pick up the new issue (starting February 20, 2024) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.