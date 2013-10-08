Trending

Guitar World: December 2013 Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the December 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Column Videos

Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Utilizing Drop-D Tuning, and How to Play “Glory Hole”
Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Recognizing Repetitive Fretboard Shapes on All String Groups
Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: How I Adapted a Hit Song’s Recorded Guitar Parts for the Concert Stage
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Crafting Melodies Over a Standard Minor-Key Jazz Progression and Bossa Nova Groove
Metal For Life with Metal Mike: Creating Powerful Licks and Rhythm Parts from Two-String Ideas
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Improvising with Two-Note Harmonies, Part 2
Hole Notes: Monitoring the Pulse of Nancy Wilson’s Awe-Inspiring Acoustic Work
Talkin' Blues: The Guitar Work of Earl Hooker, Part 1

Gear Videos

Review: PRS Guitars S2 Series
Review: Marshall Amplification JVM410HJS Joe Satriani Head
Review: Antares AT-200 Auto-Tune Complete Pack Software
Review: MusicVox Space Cadet 12-String Guitar
Review: Lace Lifers Scott “Wino” Weinrich Signature Pickups