Guitar World: December 2013 Videos

Column Videos

• Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Utilizing Drop-D Tuning, and How to Play “Glory Hole”

• Wild Stringdom with John Petrucci: Recognizing Repetitive Fretboard Shapes on All String Groups

• Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: How I Adapted a Hit Song’s Recorded Guitar Parts for the Concert Stage

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Crafting Melodies Over a Standard Minor-Key Jazz Progression and Bossa Nova Groove

• Metal For Life with Metal Mike: Creating Powerful Licks and Rhythm Parts from Two-String Ideas

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Improvising with Two-Note Harmonies, Part 2

• Hole Notes: Monitoring the Pulse of Nancy Wilson’s Awe-Inspiring Acoustic Work

• Talkin' Blues: The Guitar Work of Earl Hooker, Part 1

Gear Videos

• Review: PRS Guitars S2 Series

• Review: Marshall Amplification JVM410HJS Joe Satriani Head

• Review: Antares AT-200 Auto-Tune Complete Pack Software

• Review: MusicVox Space Cadet 12-String Guitar

• Review: Lace Lifers Scott “Wino” Weinrich Signature Pickups