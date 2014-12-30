Trending

Guitar World: February 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the February 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: The Beauty of an Acoustic Ballad, and How to Play “The Girl From Oklahoma”
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Combining Two Popular Arpeggio-Playing Techniques to Create Fluid Phrases
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Exploring Musical Roads Less Traveled Within the Realm of Heavy Metal Riffing
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Constructing Solo Phrases in the Style of Jimi Hendrix

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Sullen Guitar Sounds of Damien Rice

Bonus Song Premiere and Transcription

Dimebag Darrell, "Whiskey Road" — Exclusive Song Premiere and Transcription

Gear Review Videos

Review: Kramer Assault Plus and Pacer Vintage — Video
Review: EarthQuaker Palisades Overdrive Pedal — Video
Review: PRS Archon Amplifier Head — Video
Review: Reverend Bob Balch Signature Guitar — Video
Review: Pigtronix Rototron Rotary Speaker Simulator — Video
Review: DiMarzio PAF Master Bridge and Neck Pickups — Video