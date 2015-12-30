February 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the February 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Jamming on the Grateful Dead’s “Eyes of the World”

• School of Rock with Joel Hoekstra: Using Monster Three-Notes-Per-String Pentatonic Patterns to Efficiently Traverse the Fretboard

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Beethoven Meets Pink Floyd: “Moonlight Sonata’s” Melody, David Gilmour–Style

• Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: Working with Five- and Six-String Chord Voicings, and How to Play Periphery's “Mile Zero”

• Emmanuel Dexterity with Tommy Emmanuel: Travis Picking Chord-Melody Lines, and How to Play “T.E. Ranch”

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Fingerpicking Finesse of “Baffled King” Leonard Cohen

Gear Review Videos

• Review: MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive Pedal

• Review: Ernie Ball Music Man Modern Classic StingRay and Cutlass Guitars

• Review: Strymon Dig Dual Digital Delay Pedal

• Review: Epiphone Ltd Ed Tamio Okuda Elitist Coronet Guitar

• Review: JHS Pedals Unicorn

• Review: Fulltone 2B Boost Pedal