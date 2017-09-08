November 2017 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

(Image credit: Andreas Neumann)

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to theNovember 2017 issue ofGuitar World.

For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now

Gear Reviews:

•D'Angelico Guitars Deluxe Series EXL-1 and SS

•Ibanez RGD3127 Prestige Seven-String Guitar

•Fulltone OCD V2 Overdrive Pedal

•Electro-Harmonix Canyon Delay & Looper Pedal

•Taylor Guitars Grand Concert 362CE 12-String

•D'Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner

•Xotic California Classic XSC-2 Guitar

Lessons:

•Mike Orlando: Two-hand Percussive Tapping Variations

•Andy Aledort: Adding the Major Third to Blues Licks in Ninth Position

•Jimmy Brown: Eerie Arpeggios, Part 4—The Spooky Sus4b2 Sound