Review: Taylor Guitars Grand Concert 362CE 12-String

The Taylor Guitars Grand Concert 362ce is a new small-body 12-string guitar that’s extremely player-friendly.

The 362ce’s compact cutaway Grand Concert shape features solid Tasmanian Blackwood back and sides and a mahogany top. The lap-friendly Grand Concert is a pleasant departure from the traditionally beefier size of bigger-bodied 12-strings, making it easier for players to set the strings in motion.

The combination of the 12-fret neck and the 24-7/8-inch scale length also gives players a comfortable hand feel that makes fretting easier. Other features include Italian acrylic small diamond fretboard inlays, black binding with crisp white top trim, a three-ring rosette, a black pickguard and Taylor ES2 electronics. The 362ce comes in a Taylor deluxe hardshell case.

LIST PRICE $2,099

