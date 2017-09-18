Review: D'Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner

(Image credit: D'Addario)

The D’Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner features a sleek, reduce-sized (1.75-inch x 4.75-inch), lightweight design to preserve valuable space on a player’s pedal board and a vertical-sweeping LED pitch display for a clearer, more intuitive read.

Its 32-bit chip has four times the processing power of a standard headstock tuner for a fast and accurate readout, and it makes the display visually smoother for precise tuning.

Additionally, the chromatic pedal tuner features true-bypass, so when the pedal tuner is activated, it automatically cuts its output signal to eliminate noise during tuning and instrument changes.

STREET PRICE: $69.99 | daddario.com