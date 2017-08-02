Trending

October 2017 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

By

(Image credit: Sean Evans)

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to theOctober 2017 issue ofGuitar World.

For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now orat the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

Neunaber Iconoclast Speaker Emulator

Gretsch Guitars G6128T-53 Vintage Select '53 Duo Jet with Bigsby

Fractal Audio AX8 Multieffects Unit

Boss Katana-Mini Amp

Martin Guitar D-15M Streetmaster and 000-15M Streetmaster

Line 6 Variax Shuriken Guitar

KHDK Electronics Abyss Pedal

Lessons:

Dale Turner: The Acoustic Stylings of Big-Screen Guitar Ace Heitor Pereira

Mike Orlando: Performing Fluid Arpeggios Using Two-Hand Tapping

Andy Aledort: Expanding Blues-Scale Licks with the Major Third

Jimmy Brown: Eerie Arpeggios, Part 3—Describing the Haunting 7#9 Sound Melodically