Pantera's Dimebag Darrell Compiles His Ultimate Compilation CD

Not long before his tragic death on December 8, 2004, Guitar World asked Dimebag Darrell to choose the songs that would make up his ultimate compilation CD.

The story, which appeared in the February 2005 issue of Guitar World, was part of the recurring "60 Minutes" feature, where artists were asked to compile a list of "an hour of music that rocks my world."

Although "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was killed in a nightclub shooting during a Damageplan performance on December 8, 2004, his legacy lives on in the millions of Pantera fans who still draw inspiration from his music. Guitar World is happy to give his fans a chance to check out some of the music that inspired Dime.

As you will see, his taste in music was as good as his guitar playing. Check out the photo gallery below. All the comments below the album cover photos are Dime's.