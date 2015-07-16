Review: Pettyjohn Electronics Pettydrive Pedal

The Pettyjohn Electronics PettyDrive is a studio grade, dual channel analog overdrive pedal.

This pedal is engineered to deliver the powerful tone and dynamic feel of boutique tube amps pushed to the edge of breakup.

The two fully independent channels (Iron & Chime) are uniquely voiced to compliment each other and provide a wide range of sounds that range from thick, saturated growl to harmonically rich British-like chime. Additionally the Iron channel features an innovative parallel effects loop, which provides unlimited new combinations with other pedals.

LIST PRICE: Standard, $317; Deluxe, $399

Find out more over at pettyjohnelectronics.com