Take Guitar World's "Perpetual Burn" Challenge and Compete for a Carvin JB200C Jason Becker Tribute Guitar

NOTE: The submission deadline is 10 a.m. EST Friday, June 21, 2013.

Jason Becker's instrumental masterpiece, "Perpetual Burn," has been a perpetual source of inspiration — and challenge — for guitarists since it was released in late 1988.

In fact, we decided to challenge our own staff, who turned in a spot-on, 17-page transcription of Becker's shred classic in the all-new July 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine.

Now it's time to challenge you!

Guitar World and Carvin Guitars have gotten together to present the Jason Becker "Perpetual Burn" Video Challenge. The winner will receive a new Carvin JB200C Jason Becker Tribute Electric Guitar in Translucent Blue with a flame maple top! (List price: $2,999, direct price: $1,699.)

For more information about Carvin's Jason Becker Tribute guitar, visit carvinguitars.com. And be sure to check out the photo gallery below.

Here's what's involved:

• ENTER the Jason Becker "Perpetual Burn" Video Challenge at our CONTESTS page. NOTE: You MUST officially enter the contest at this link, as well as read the contest rules/restrictions!

• CHECK OUTGuitar World's transcription of "Perpetual Burn" (Page 114 in the July 2013 issue), and send us a video of yourself playing the song as close to the GW transcription as possible (We created it, so we can tell who's done his/her homework). To be more exact, video yourself playing the "Guitar 2" part in the Main Theme or B section of the song — bars 6 to 18 in the transcription. It's about 36 seconds long. Note that former Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis sent us the backing track from his own version of "Perpetual Burn," which you can find below. Feel free to use it as your own backing track!

• UPLOAD your video to YouTube, then send the video link to Guitar World at guitarchallenge@guitarworld.com.

The Guitar World editors will choose the top three videos. We'll send our choices to Jason Becker, who will choose the winner himself and include a personalized message!

For inspiration, see Guitar World's performance tips for "Perpetual Burn," which you can find right here. In addition, watch the video, below, of Loomis playing "Perpetual Burn."

The July 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now at newsstands and the Guitar World Online Store. You also can download the July 2013 issue of Guitar World at iTunes here. For other download options, visit the Guitar World Online Store download page.

Photo: Ross Pelton