Video: Roland CUBE-40GX Guitar Amplifier

Here's a new Guitar World video detailing Roland's new CUBE-GX series of guitar amps. In the video, Paul Riario briefly checks out, demos and explains the CUBE-40GX. Look for a complete review in the September 2013 issue of Guitar World.

On June 28. Roland announced the all-new CUBE-GX series, which features three combo guitar amplifiers equipped with the i-CUBE LINK interface for iOS devices.

Building on the top-level COSM tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the CUBE-GX amps turn up the heat with even more versatile operation and built-in connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Models in the new series include the CUBE-80GX, CUBE-40GX, and CUBE-20GX, providing size and feature options to suit the needs of players from gigging pros to bedroom jammers:

CUBE-80GX: 80 watts, 12-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-40GX: 40 watts, 10-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-20GX: 20 watts, 8-inch custom-designed speaker

Each CUBE-GX amp is equipped with three independent channels—including JC CLEAN, LEAD, and SOLO—plus three separate effects sections. JC CLEAN provides the revered tone of Roland’s legendary JC-120 amplifier, while LEAD offers multiple amp types to choose from (10 in the CUBE-80GX/-40GX; 6 in the CUBE-20GX). SOLO is fully programmable, allowing users to store their favorite amp type along with EQ and effects settings. Built-in effects include EFX (5 types), DELAY, and REVERB.

