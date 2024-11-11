“This is why we want to show up at NAMM”: Marshall is returning to NAMM for the first time in 5 years – and has teased some blockbuster launches

Marshall has announced it will be returning to NAMM for the first time in five years when the historic guitar gear trade show takes place early next year.

In an early press release sent to Guitar World, the legendary British amp firm teased it would take the opportunity to celebrate “the best that Marshall has to offer”, reaffirm its commitment to amp building, and showcase several new products.

“Marshall amps have earned a special place in music history, and we’re excited about connecting with our fans and customers at this globally important event,” Marshall CEO Jeremy de Maillard says.

“We have some great plans for showcasing the best that Marshall has to offer in hand-built amps while introducing several new products to the Marshall portfolio.”

As per the release, Marshall will be unveiling and demoing a number of new currently-unnamed products, and will host Q&As, artist signings and, naturally, open the floor for guitarists to test out its gear.

Marshall also plans to run an invite-only ‘Tone Sanctuary’ event, which will allow visitors to experience a host of new products that will be launched later in 2025.

“It’s wonderful to see us returning to NAMM to showcase our dedication to the amps business and for preserving the Marshall legacy for the next generation of musicians,” says Terry Marshall, Jim’s son and board member of Marshall Group.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The prospect of new Marshall products is certainly intriguing, owing to the fact the firm hasn’t really released much by way of amp gear over the past few years.

Sure, it launched the JTM45 in July 2023 – its first release since Marshall was acquired by Swedish speaker company and Marshall Headphones owner Zound in March 2023 – but before that, the Marshall name had largely been associated with headphones and home audio products.

Speaking to Guitar World earlier this year, though, de Maillard reaffirmed Marshall’s commitment to its guitar-playing contingent, and hinted at a number of genuinely blockbuster releases that were in the works.

When asked if the future of Marshall featured better digital amps, better software and modeling solutions, de Maillard responded: “I don't want to give away too much. But I would say all of the above that you just mentioned is in the plans! Literally, everything you just talked about. So we want to do all of this.

“We don't have all of the products that the guitarist today expects of us, when it comes to digital amplifiers, or digital products, in general,” he continued. “And here we are over-investing as well, to be fair, to catch up. We've been behind and now we want to catch up.”

(Image credit: Future)

Could we see the first examples of such developments be unveiled in just a few months time? There’s no telling, but with de Maillard’s clear enthusiasm for reasserting Marshall’s presence in the amp market, Marshall’s return to NAMM is certainly an exciting development.

“We know how important our amps are to the Marshall brand,” de Maillard says in Marshall’s latest release. "We see ourselves as custodians of a unique slice of music heritage and we are determined to protect it for the next 60 years.

“This is why we want to show up at NAMM – to support the community of guitarists and musicians and do it in a typically loud Marshall way.”

NAMM 2025 – which will take place between January 21 – 25, 2025 – is shaping up to be a blockbuster edition of the world’s biggest gear trade show. Earlier this year, Fender announced it too would be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for the first time in five years.

Visit NAMM to find out more about the 2025 lineup.