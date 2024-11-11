“This is why we want to show up at NAMM”: Marshall is returning to NAMM for the first time in 5 years – and has teased some blockbuster launches

After previously hinting that digital amps, modeling software and other advancements were in the works, Marshall is now set to embark on an all-new chapter when NAMM 2025 kicks off

Marshall Studio JTM45 head
(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Marshall has announced it will be returning to NAMM for the first time in five years when the historic guitar gear trade show takes place early next year.

In an early press release sent to Guitar World, the legendary British amp firm teased it would take the opportunity to celebrate “the best that Marshall has to offer”, reaffirm its commitment to amp building, and showcase several new products.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.