“We were just looking for the right time to come back”: Nobody expected Fender to return to NAMM – but the guitar giant is finally coming home to the world’s biggest gear trade show

Fender last attended NAMM in 2020, and as recently as 2023 the firm's CEO Andy Mooney said a return looked unlikely

Fender Telecaster, Stratocaster and Jazzmaster
Fender has announced it will officially return to NAMM next year.

The January 2025 edition of the world's biggest gear trade show will mark the first time Fender has taken part in the event’s festivities since the 2020, which took place just before the pandemic.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.