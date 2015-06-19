10 Classic Guitar Riffs Played in 10 Drastically Different Styles — Video

In this recently posted video (May 13), internet guitar guy Jared Dines plays 10 classic guitar riffs in 10 drastically different styles.

For example:

"Sweet Home Alabama" as power metal

"Crazy Train" as doom metal

"Smoke on the Water" as hardcore/punk

"Pretty Woman" as thrash metal

"Stairway to Heaven" as djent

"Ain't Talkin' About Love" as beatdown.

I think you get the picture.

Check it out below and let us know if you approve! It's only two minutes long.

For more videos by Dines, subscribe to his YouTube channel.