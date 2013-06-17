With '13,' Black Sabbath Top UK Charts for First Time in 43 Years

In 1970, Black Sabbath's second album, Paranoid, entered the Official UK Albums Chart at Number 1.

This month, the band repeated that feat. And it only took them 42 years and eight months to do it. It is, in fact, the longest gap between Number 1 albums — period.

With the Number 1 debut of the band's new album, 13, the metal legends have surpassed Bob Dylan's 38-year gap between his chart-topping releases of 1970's New Morning and 2009's Together Through Life. Also noteworthy is Rod Stewart's 37-year gap between 1976's A Night on the Town and his new album, Time.

"It's great! But Rod's the same as us, we've got something other people haven't got," Ozzy Osbourne told NME. "It's all manufactured bullshit these days. But the likes of Rod, and Elton John and us have got something different. We know our craft."

And speaking of Paranoid, don't forget to cast your vote in Guitar World's Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time Readers Poll, which today (June 17), is pitting Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" against Sabbath's "War Pigs" from Paranoid. VOTE NOW!