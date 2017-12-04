Watch 1,683 Guitarists Play “Smoke on the Water”

On June 4, 2007, 1,683 guitarists descended on the outfield of Community America Ballpark in Kansas City, Kansas, in an effort to shatter the world record for the most people playing the same song simultaneously, and they did it (though their record would be topped a few years later).

The song was Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and the record was previously set back in 1994, when 1,323 people played the same song in Vancouver, British Columbia. The event was put on by the Kansas City radio station KYYS (99.7 FM) after one of its morning show hosts, Tanna Guthrie, came up with the idea.

In order to break the record, all 1,683 guitarists performed the song’s signature opening riff for five straight minutes.

Players came from all over the world to participate, with ages ranging from grade school to grandparents.

You can watch the slightly grainy (a hangover from the early days of YouTube) video above.