17 top pedal makers join forces for limited-edition black stompbox releases at Reverb

Just yesterday, we reported on a mysterious Instagram social media campaign centered around the hashtag #blackedxout, which has been shared by a variety of boutique effects pedal makers.

“What does it all mean?,” we asked.

Well, now we have the answer, as Reverb has announced the Blacked Out shop, which features 19 pedals from 17 companies, released in limited-edition, never-before-seen 'Blacked Out' finishes.

The shop features just 100 or less of each pedal, representing either a best-seller or a fresh release from each brand.

Among the highlights is Meris’ first-ever exclusive variant release, a limited edition Blacked Out version of its Mercury 7 Reverb, the pedal inspired by the 1982 Bladerunner soundtrack.

There are also two entirely new pedals: Adventure Audio’s Fuzz Peaks II, a Twin Peaks-inspired take on the Russian Big Muff; and Old Blood Noise Endeavors’ Minim Reverb Delay and Reverse, built from the foundation laid out by the company’s Rêver pedal.

The remainder of the Blacked Out lineup is as follows:

Chase Bliss Audio’s M O O D micro-looper / delay pedal in black

Walrus Audio’s Julia, the SLO and the Monument

Death by Audio’s Fuzz War (first-ever limited-variant release)

Land Devices / Farm Pedals’ No Masters (first-ever limited-variant release)

JHS’s Cheese Ball (first-ever limited-variant release)

Friedman’s BE-OD (first-ever limited-variant release)

Wampler’s Tumnus Deluxe (first-ever limited-variant release)

Caroline Guitar Company’s Somersault

EarthQuaker Devices’ Westwood Overdrive

Red Panda’s Tensor

Spaceman’s Polaris Overdrive

Z.Vex’s Fuzz Factory Vertical

Electronic Audio Experiments' feT preamp

Dunable's Eidolon

Only 100 or less of each limited edition pedal will be made available in the Blacked Out shop. To get back in black, head over to Reverb.