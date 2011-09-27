3 Guitar Heroes Featuring Uli Jon Roth, Leslie West and Michael Schenker Postponed

The 3 Guitar Heroes tour, featuring Leslie West, Michael Schenker and Uli Jon Roth, has been postponed until early 2012 due to complication with West's mobility following his partial leg amputation.

While no details were immediately available, West's wife Jennifer has now issue the following update:

"Michael Schenker, Uli Jon Roth and Leslie West have been forced to postpone the '3 Guitar Heroes' tour that was set to commence on October 6th in Norfolk, CT, due to insurmountable travel issues. When faced with securing a viable path for West's travel while still confined to a wheelchair, the search for a vehicle went on for months, and it has been called off. Last week, West was fitted with a prosthetic leg, but it will take months before he is able to live a normal life with the appendage, and there is no way to tour at this time without the security of the wheelchair he has been confined to post-amputation. Plans are moving forward to explore restaging this tour in the New Year."

West's leg was removed earlier this year due to complications related to diabetes.