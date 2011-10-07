48 Hours Festival Offering Single-Day, "Lightweight" Tickets

The 48 Hour Festival -- powered by Rockstar Energy Drink -- is hitting Las Vegas next weekend, the 15-16 of October. On top of the two-day passes now on sale, the festival is now offering a special single-day, "lightweight" ticket for either day. General admission tickets will run you $79 and can be purchased, and are available starting at midnight tonight (PST) and lasting until midnight Sunday.

You can pick up tickets for Saturday here, and Sunday here.

The performance lineup for Saturday, October 15 includes: Avenged Sevenfold, Five Finger Death Punch, Hollywood Undead, Bullet For My Valentine, Escape The Fate, Adelitas Way, Hatebreed, Rev Theory, Black Tide, Hell Or Highwater and Orange Blossom Special.

Bands performing on Sunday, October 16 will be: Korn, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Seether, Sick Puppies, 10 Years, Sevendust, Art of Dying, Taking Dawn, Eyes Set To Kill and Valora.