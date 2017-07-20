The Five Types of Guitar Salesmen

We’ve all spent our fair share of time at our local guitar store, and as a result we’ve come in contact with a variety of different types of salespeople.

Whether they’re trying to hit their quota, hovering a little too close to your face, or simply not up to snuff on the gear in their own stores, customers can tend to get a little uncomfortable around certain guitar store employees.

Don’t get me wrong; I’ve learned some valuable lessons from certain salesmen, like the different deals they have running in the store, what financing options are available, and how a 100-watt amp is two times as loud as a 50-watt amp.

The best thing we can do as patrons of our guitar store is be prepared for any type of person we might encounter on the sales floor. Hopefully this video will help you do just that.

