9-Year-Old Girl Covers Paul Gilbert's Version of James Brown's "I Got the Feelin'" — Video

One or 2,457 of you might remember Li-Sa-X, a young Japanese guitarist who covered Racer X's 1987 instrumental shred tune "Scarified" on YouTube late last year.

Earlier this year, Racer X axman Paul Gilbert made a video of his own, during which he praised Li-Sa-X's playing and invited her to become a student at his online ArtistWorks guitar school, offering her a free pass to sign up. We're not sure if she took him up on his offer.

Anyway, a few months have gone by, and Li-Sa-X — who is now a whopping 9 years old — decided to grab her Ibanez guitar and cover a brand-new Gilbert recording: his instrumental version of James Brown's "I Got the Feelin'," which can be found on his well-received (I know I like it!) 2014 album, Stone Pushing Uphill Man.

Be sure to check it out below! And remember, she's only 9 years old!

If Li-Sa-X looks familiar for other reasons, maybe it's because she's also covered Guthrie Govan's "Fives." (Watch it here.) Enjoy!

Also, we can't find a legal version of Gilbert's recording of "I Got the Feelin'" on YouTube. So we've included the James Brown version instead. We aim to please!