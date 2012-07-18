Ableton releases Electrix by Sample Logic

In conjunction with Sample Logic, Ableton has released a massive collection of unique newly created instruments, derived from real-world acoustic sample material, synthesis and physical modeling.

Sonically, this versatile toolkit combines the detailed cinematic sound design of animated atmospheres, morphed instruments and electrified percussion with many fresh varieties of cutting leads, growling basses, and tempo-synced audio loops that adventurous producers will appreciate.

Within Ableton Live, Electrix is sorted into five sections containing 311 instruments and 75 audio loops.

Each instrument uses Live‘s Rack format, with Macro controls mapped to useful filter, envelope and effects parameters - allowing for easy customization and spontaneous tweaking during performance.

Electrix by Sample Logic is available now for 99 USD / 79 EUR.