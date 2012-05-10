Accept, Kreator Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Two of Germany's most storied metal bands are teaming up for a co-headlining tour of North America, as Kreator and Accept have officially announced the "Teutonic Terror Attack" tour.

The tour comes in support of new albums from both bands. Accept released their latest album, Stalingrad, back in March, while Kreator are set to release Phanton Antichrist on June 5.

Support on the 23-city trek will come from Finland's Swallow the Sun.

Accept, Kreator Co-Headling Tour Dates