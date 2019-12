German heavy metal band Accept have just released a new video for their song "Juggernaut." The track comes from their 2010 album, Blood Of The Nations, which was the band's 12th studio effort. Check out the video below.

Blood Of The Nations was recorded at Backstage Studio in England with Andy Sneap. The album has sold 23,500 copies in the U.S. since its release in September 2010, according to Nielsen Soundscan.