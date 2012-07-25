AC/DC Computer Virus Hits Iranian Nuclear Facilities?

If Bon Scott had written "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" in 2012, he might have thrown "computer viruses" right in there between "concrete shoes" and "cyanide."

According to Gawker, a hacker with good taste in music might be wreaking havoc at Iran's nuclear facilities after what is suspected to be a piece of malware allegedly caused computers to begin blaring AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" involuntarily.

"I am writing you to inform you that our nuclear program has once again been compromised and attacked by a new worm with exploits which have shut down our automation network at Natanz and another facility Fordo near Qom," read one email from the team in Iran. "There was also some music playing randomly on several of the workstations during the middle of the night with the volume maxed out. I believe it was playing 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC."

No word on whether or not they were advised to keep a stiff upper lip until a solution could be found.