AC/DC Preview New Song, "Play Ball" — Listen

As we reported yesterday, AC/DC — a band that no longer features Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar — will premiere a new song, "Play Ball," September 27 as part of Turner Sports' 2014 Major League Baseball Postseason campaign.

It seems, however, that they've allowed a 30-second snippet of the song to be included in a commercial. You can check it out below. As always, be sure to let us know what you think!

The song is from Rock Or Bust, the band's first studio album in six years. It will be released November 28 in Australia and December 2 in North America.

The band will embark on a world tour in to promote Rock Or Bust and celebrate their 40th anniversary, with Angus and Malcolm Young's nephew Stevie stepping in for Malcolm on rhythm guitar.

Stevie played on the new CD, which was recorded at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with producer Brendan O’Brien and mixer Mike Fraser. Enjoy!