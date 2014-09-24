AC/DC Release Details About New Album, 'Rock Or Bust'; New Song, 'Play Ball,' to Debut This Weekend

A few more facts about AC/DC's next album — their first in six years — have been released by the band.

The disc will be called Rock Or Bust. It will feature 11 songs and will be released November 28 in Australia and December 2 in North America.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long to hear a taste of the new album. On September 27, Turner Sports (yes, Turner Sports) will premiere a new song, "Play Ball," as part of its 2014 Major League Baseball Postseason campaign.

Sadly, AC/DC also have revealed that founding guitarist Malcolm Young will not be returning to the band due to his poor health.

"Unfortunately due to the nature of Malcolm's illness, he will not be rejoining the band," reads a statement issued by the band's labels.

The band will embark on a world tour in to promote Rock Or Bust and celebrate their 40th anniversary, with Angus and Malcolm Young's nephew Stevie stepping in for Malcolm on rhythm guitar. Stevie played on the new CD, which was recorded at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with producer Brendan O’Brien and mixer Mike Fraser.

While promoting his debut solo album last month, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd dismissed reports that AC/DC had considered calling it quits after Malcolm's illness was made public.

"Angus Young will never retire," Rudd said. "We were never going to retire. It'll never happen. Angus will never retire and as long as Angus never retires, I won't fucking retire either."