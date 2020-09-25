Ace Frehley reveals he's working with Gibson on a signature “Black Beauty” Les Paul Custom

Ace Frehley is one the A-list stars participating in the Virtual Guitar Show, a massive guitar and bass celebration taking place right now across MusicRadar in association with Guitar World, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Guitar Player, Bass Player and Total Guitar.

As part of the show, Frehley sat down for an interview with MusicRadar, during which he let slip some mouthwatering guitar news – that there’s an official Frehley “Black Beauty'” Les Paul release in the works from Gibson.

"The next model that Gibson is going to put out is the 'Black Beauty,' which I used in the ‘70s for the most part," he said. "I’ve been in touch with Gibson and I’ve got three models out right now. This would be the fourth."

The iconic model had been stashed away in one of the Kiss great’s storage lockers until he dug it out for the cover shoot for his 2018 solo album, Spaceman.

“I’ve got seven storage lockers, and I went into one prior to the photos for Spaceman, and I found that black guitar,” Frehley said.

"I got that in shape and threw some new strings on it and we did the photo session. Everybody got excited about it. I started using it live for a few shows. Great guitar. I am excited that Gibson is going to put it out.”

When asked whether any other guitar companies had ever approached him about signature models, he responded that Gibson is always tops in his mind.

"I’m loyal to Gibson because as far as I am concerned the Les Paul is the best," he said. "Think about all the great guitar players, and they’ve all played Les Pauls."

The Virtual Guitar Show takes place today and tomorrow (September 25 and 26).

