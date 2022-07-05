Get Eric Clapton’s Cream-era guitar tone from just one pedal

By published

Aclam Guitars’ The Woman Tone is Clapton-in-a-box, a pedal pairing overdrive with a humbucker pickup simulation circuit for pure tonal cream – and it’s painted by ‘the Fool’ artist Marijke Koger

Aclam Woman Tone
(Image credit: Aclam)

Barcelona-based pedal- and board-maker Aclam has announced the arrival of the Woman Tone pedal – a new stompbox that is designed to emulate Eric Clapton’s iconic Cream-era tones.

As Guitar World writer Chris Gill recently explained, Clapton’s Woman Tone sound was created with a 1964 Gibson SG Standard (adorned with the now-famous The Fool artwork), alongside a 1966 Marshall JTM45 and a Marshall 1960B cabinet. 

Perhaps the most immediately recognisable example of the Woman tone in action is Cream’s audacious hit Sunshine Of Your Love, which used the SG’s volume on 10 and tone on 1 to wring a vocal-like warmth from the instrument.

Aclam’s take on the Woman Tone doesn’t literally cram an SG and a Marshall into a standard pedal, but it comes close. Key to the design is the Woman Tone knob, which acts like the tone knob on a guitar – allowing you to roll off the treble as you rotate to the left. 

There’s also a built-in pickup simulator to enable the pedal to act more like an SG circuit with a PAF pickup and this is buffered to help it react more consistently across different pickup types and effects chain placement. The demo above showcases a number of different instruments running through the pedal and, on the surface, the results are convincing.

Elsewhere, there are controls for Volume and Gain and the right footswitch engages the pedal. The left footswitch is used to activate the Woman Tone dial, allowing you to switch directly in and out of the pedal’s default Plexi-style sound into your Woman Tone setting.

Finally, there’s an internal DIP switch that allows you to select between a darker or brighter tonal bias for the pedal as a whole. 

Aclam Woman Tone

(Image credit: Aclam)

The whole thing is given a considerable air of authenticity thanks to the new artwork created by Marijke Koger, who was leader of The Fool art collective and the artist who decorated Clapton’s original ‘The Fool’ SG. 

The Woman Tone pedal retails for €296.70 (approx. $310). Head to Aclam (opens in new tab) for more information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.