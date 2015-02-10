D’Addario Foundation Requests Guitar Scholarship Applications

The D’Addario Foundation is very pleased to announce that it will be offering a full scholarship covering all expenses for one guitar student to attend the Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival at the end of this summer — a week of guitar heaven!

Ideally they are looking for a student that would not be able to afford this opportunity otherwise and who would greatly benefit from this experience.

The weeklong event includes 6 days of workshops in blues, rock. jazz, classical, acoustic, singer-songwriter, bass & beginner, workshops in jamming and nightly concerts.

This is an intimate setting that provides a unique opportunity for camaraderie and interaction among all participants, faculty and artists in residence.

Student Applicant Profile considered for a D’Addario Scholarship:

Between 16 – 25 years old

Highly accomplished guitarist, committed to pursuing the guitar as a career

Open to all genres of music

Well rounded, collaborative, positive and upbeat individual who has a proven strong work ethic

Can positively represent the D’Addario Foundation

Candidate must be comfortable being photographed and filmed.

Open to U.S. Residents only.

What They Need From Applicants:

• Name, age, address, email, phone, website, social sites or other relevant information.

• A detailed description explaining why someone is a good candidate, what their level of need is, where they are in their practice and studies that makes the timing of this good.

• A short video or photo of the student, if possible.

Please submit information to the D’Addario Foundation at foundation@daddario.com as soon as possible. They will make a final decision by the end of February 2015.

Find out more about the D’Addario Foundation at http://www.daddariofoundation.org