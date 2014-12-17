Jason Kertson Plays Andy McKee's "Drifting" on Two Guitars at Once — Video

OK, there's absolutely nothing "new" about this February 2011 video, and we could've sworn we posted it at some point during the past three years—but it turns out we didn't!

Time to fix that.

It's a clip of a young guitarist named Jason Kertson playing Andy McKee's "Drifting"—quite beautifully—on two acoustic guitars at once. "Drifting" is from McKee's Art of Motion album.

Jason uses two guitars during the song, one for the bass notes and percussion and the other for the lead. He started posting videos at age 12. Now 16, he's posted several YouTube covers and writes and performs original music. Find out more at jasonkertson.com.