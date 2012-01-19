Adrenaline Mob Release Music Video for New Song, "Undaunted"

"Undaunted" is also the first song to be debuted from the band's upcoming debut full-length album, Omertá, which is due out on March 13. Omertá follows a self-titled EP released last year, which the band has recently announced would be out of print once the current stock is sold out.

Adrenaline Mob is currently vocalist Russell Allen (Symphony X), guitarist Mike Orlando, and drummer Mike Portnoy.

Guitarist Rich Ward and bassist Paul DiLeo recently announced their departure from the band due to scheduling conflicts with their other bands.