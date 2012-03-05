Aerosmith Guitarist Brad Whitford: "People are Going to See a Lot of Aerosmith Later in the Year"

Despite some questions marks still looming, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford says that fans will indeed hear new Aerosmith this summer.

"I think people are going to see a lot of Aerosmith later in the year," Whitford told thetimesnews.com. "We’ve got a new song that’s gonna be used in a major motion picture this summer, so that’s probably the first new music fans will get to hear. We may even debut it on ‘American Idol’ in May. We’re definitely planning on touring the U.S. later in the summer."

As for the new Aerosmith album, Whitford says the music is completely done, with the band only waiting for Steven Tyler to add vocals and lyrics.

"Hopefully, we’ll have that done sooner rather than later," he said. "It’s been a decade since we last had new music out, and I know I’m ready for it."

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, frontman Steven Tyler said of the new album, "We’re gonna have a vintage sound, 'cause we’re going to tape and a lot of good things like that. We’re keeping tracks lean, not a lot of overdubs, and like I said, we’re using Jack [Douglas, producer] to his fullest. So you’re gonna hear some stuff where you might think Aerosmith’s back."