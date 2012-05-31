Alice In Chains Set to Record New Album, Aiming for Late 2012/Early 2013 Release

As Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell gets set to be awarded the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his work with the MusiCares MAP Fund, the guitarist recently sat down with for a new interview with Grammy.com.

During the chat, Cantrell revealed that the band had completed writing for the follow up to 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue. When asked when fans could expect a new album, he responded:

"It'll depend on when it's done. We started writing stuff last year. I think we're all good with that now, so now it's time to cut it. So we're gonna try to, but if not it'll probably be out early next year. It'll be out about three or four minutes after we're finished. Give the record company time to set it up and plan the attack and tour for hopefully a year, year and a half."

The guitarist also revealed that it wasn't just touring and songwriting duties that have made the wait so long between albums.

"The thing that set me back is I had some bone spurs [and] cartilage issues in my shoulders," he said. "I had the same issue in the other shoulder about six years ago so I've had them both done now. It's a repetitive motion injury from playing. But the repair takes a year. So that kind of set us back a little bit, but it takes time anyway — my body started a vacation."

You can read more from the interview here.