All Shall Perish: Live Chat With the Band Today

Members of Oakland, California’s extreme metal band All Shall Perish will be participating in a live chat later today at 4 p.m. EST at the Nuclear Blast Streaming Room. Fans are invited to tune in and participate.

The band are headlining the The Sun Forever Rising benefit show for Japan tonight, May 26, at the House of Blues in Hollywood, California. They will be joined by Animals As Leaders, Cattle Decapitation and Abysmal Dawn for the show. All proceeds from the show and from raffle ticket sales will be contributed to the American Red Cross and earmarked toward relief of the recent disasters in Japan.

All Shall Perish will release their fourth full-length record, This Is Where It Ends, digitally on July 26 (North America) and July 29 (Europe). The new album is a follow-up to their 2008 record, Awaken the Dreamers.

This Is Where It Ends will mark the recording debut of new drummer Adam Pierce and guitar virtuoso Francesco Artusato.

Check out a preview of This Is Where It Ends below: